Pedestrians and the pecking order

Sir, – Karl Martin rightly points out the unsatisfactory nature of the Dublin shared walking and cycling route between Sutton Cross and James Larkin Road (Letters, October 29th) which creates conflict between people walking and people cycling.

However this is not, as he suggests, because cycling has been prioritised over walking. It is because the driving of private cars has been prioritised over both.

Likewise, the threat to mature trees in Fairview is not because of the prioritising of cycling but because of a reluctance to reallocate road space from private cars to more sustainable modes of transport. And I can assure Mr Martin that it wasn’t the Green Party councillors who opposed reducing space for cars. – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN FERRIE,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.