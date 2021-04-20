Pedestrianising city streets in Cork

Sir, – It was great to see the piece on pedestrianising Cork city streets (News, April 10th).

Every change comes with challenges and so it was fair to mention the nagging problem of weak enforcement of traffic byelaws.

I was surprised to see myself cited as a doubter in relation to the initiative.

The line quoted (about the city being good at publicising its plans) was written by me on social media in September 2020 in a different context.

Seven months on and much has been achieved, to the great credit of Cork City Council.

As well as reclaiming streets for people, safe from car traffic, several kilometres of protected cycle lanes have been laid.

Friends in Limerick and Galway are looking on in envy. – Yours, etc,

JOE NOONAN,

Noonan Linehan

Carroll Coffey Solicitors,

Cork.