Pedestrianisation plans for the capital

Sir, – With its most recent plans for increased pedestrianisation, Dublin City Council shows a beleaguered city once again that its imagination knows only limits (“Dublin City Council plans for outdoor dining on Capel Street published”, News, May 7th).

Instead of the sweeping change required to revitalise the city, we may be treated to a piecemeal footpath widening in certain areas. The plans made available for Capel Street show this at its very worst. It is barely navigable during busy times and would greatly benefit from full pedestrianisation such Grafton Street or Henry Street. The council’s plan, however, is a handful of footpath extensions scattered along the length of the street. This reduces space for cars without meaningfully alleviating the street’s overcrowding issues. Should outdoor dining be brought to Capel Street’s many restaurants, I don’t foresee too many willing to sit next to idling traffic at dinner. – Yours, etc,

AARON CASSIDY,

Chapelizod,

Dublin 20.