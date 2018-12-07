Peatlands and wind turbines

Sir, – There is no doubt about the importance of peatlands in the battle against climate change, as Paddy Woodworth writes (Science, December 6th). However, their mismanagement continues.

The cutting and burning of Ireland’s peat bogs (which are huge stores of carbon) may be ending, but most onshore Irish wind turbines are erected on bogland which can decompose for hundreds of metres round every turbine, releasing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Wind farms may eventually emit more carbon than an equivalent coal-fired power station. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.