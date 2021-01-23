Peat briquettes

Sir, – The demise of the humble briquette brings to mind childhood days when not only did they provide welcome warmth, but beloved playthings. In our pre-Lego home, many impressive structures were created in the hearth, only to be consumed by flames as the need arose. After a while, all that remained would be a few broken corners of the blocks, and a lesson in ephemerality. As Boris Johnson might say, “You cannot have your briquette and burn it!” – Yours, etc,

ANDY JONES,

Mullagh,

Co Cavan.

Sir, – May it rest in peat. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir; – Sod’s law. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KEEGAN,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.