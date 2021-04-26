Peace walls and a united Ireland

Sir, – Proinsias De Rossa argues cogently for a re-evaluation of the “noble aspiration” of a united Ireland, given the existence of 20 miles of peace walls highlighting the division between the communities in the North (Letters, April 23rd).

More than half the peace walls that exist today were built after the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

As GK Chesterton wrote, “Don’t ever take a fence down until you know the reason it was put up.”

Mr De Rossa is right that community reconciliation is the priority. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.