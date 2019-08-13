Paying for Trump’s visit to Doonbeg

Sir, – I was horrified to read that the policing service for the ordinary citizen of Ireland should suffer as a result of Donald Trump’s visit to our shores (Conor Lally, Front page, August 10th). If Mr Trump chooses to visit his private facility in Doonbeg, then either he or his government should pay for the pleasure or, failing that, the cost should come from a supplementary budgeting fund.

It most definitely should not take away from the already depleted policing service in our country. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE DELANY,

Raheny, Dublin 5.