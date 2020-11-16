Paying for an EU defence plan

Sir, – The article “EU defence plan to present Ireland with ‘significant’ costs” (News, November 9th) points out that that a planned new €5 billion EU defence and security initiative is likely to have “significant cost implications for the exchequer”.Absolutely correctly, Ireland’s focus has been on providing resources to our health service because of Covid-19. However, with the real possibility of a vaccine in 2021, the agenda next year and in the years to come will be focused on whether the Irish people agree to cuts in health, housing and pensions in order to ensure a massive increase in military expenditure. – Yours, etc,

ROGER COLE,

Chairman,

Peace & Neutrality

Alliance Dalkey,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.