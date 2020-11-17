Paying for a defence policy

Sir, – Roger Cole of the Peace & Neutrality Alliance decries Ireland contributing to the EU military budget (Letters, November 17th).

Failure to pay our share is akin to my saying to my next-door neighbour that if my house is to be burgled, his expensive security system should also protect my property. Somehow, I don’t think he would be too impressed. Membership of any alliance, civil or military, presupposes the acceptance of a one-for-all commitment to defend it.

We can hope for peace, of course, but we have to feed the guard dog in the yard. – Yours, etc,

ANDY JONES,

Mullagh,

Co Cavan.