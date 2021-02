Sir, – The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been busy with the first part of his brief (“Senior civil servant had ‘no input’ in sanctioning pay rise”, News, February 2nd). Perhaps he could now devote some time to the other part, reform, and maybe start with an easy one, such as public service pensions. – Yours, etc,

FRANK MADIGAN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.