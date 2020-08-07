Pay for hospital consultants

Sir, – One year ago the government said that it would address the unfair pay gap between new hospital consultants and their longer-serving colleagues. This has not yet happened despite the heroic work that these professionals are doing on the Covid-19 frontline.

It now appears that the Government will prioritise addressing the pay gap for new teachers (Home News, August 4th)ahead of addressing the pay gap for new hospital consultants. What does that say about the priorities of this Government? What does it say about their commitment to attracting and retaining talented hospital consultants at this critical time? – Yours, etc,

LYNDA DONOVAN,

Dublin 18.