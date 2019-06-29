Pay claims by health workers and judges

Sir, – I note correspondents are seeking details of the Job Evaluation Scheme in relation to health workers in order that we might see whether added responsibilities and duties should rewarded by modest pay increases (Letters, June 27th). In tandem perhaps we might have also have details of any similar scheme which resulted in the very generous increases paid out with unseemly urgency to the judiciary last week (irishtimes.com, June 26th)? – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.