Pay and third-level researchers

Sir, – You report that the Government recently agreed that pay restrictions should be lifted to allow colleges hire world-leading scientists and engineers on salaries of up to €250,000 (News, November 10th).

You report that universities asked for the limits to be increased so that they can attract academic talent from the UK and elsewhere.

In light of the fact that universities argue that they can’t give researchers permanent jobs due to insufficient funds, this seems both vulgar and perplexing.

How can they have funds to pay academics €250,000 per year when their vulnerable research staff are employed on short-term contracts with no job security?

It is long past time that universities and the Minister for Education addressed their inequitable treatment of research staff. – Yours, etc,

SABINA BRENNAN,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

A chara, – In light of recent revelations regarding financial and human resources practices at the University of Limerick, it is important to contrast the findings with the experiences and treatment of junior staff members. A 2016 report found that 39 per cent of UL lecturers are precariously employed on part-time and temporary contracts, the third-highest rate in Ireland. What’s sauce for the goose is certainly not sauce for the gander. – Is mise,

AIDEEN O’RAHILLY,

Caherconlish, Co Limerick.