Paws for thought

Sir, – We all know that life is difficult for the pubs and pub owners, but I was amused to read in “Charity warns about rise in prices for puppies” (News, July 14th) that “Springer Spaniel pubs are selling for €1,000 online”. Ruff times! – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I am a little surprised by Adrian Naughten’s criticism (Letters, July 13th) of Denis Staunton for describing virus-wary waiters as pushing the food across the table “as if they were feeding a dangerous dog” (World, July 10th). Having lived most of my life in London, I believe that Denis Staunton’s regular London Letter, with its fine imagery and vignettes, truly captures the atmosphere of city life, and this particular description made me laugh. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN HUGH

O’NEILL,

London.