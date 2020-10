Sir, – I can’t handle this constant reference to a “PUP payment”.

I keep waiting for Marshall, Skye, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Rubble to appear and claim their wages for years of hard work entertaining our toddlers. “Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, whenever you’re in trouble!” – Yours, etc,

KATHARINA GREINER,

Monamolin,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.