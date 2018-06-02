Pavement clutter

A chara, – Despite Dublin City Council’s announcement several months ago that it intended to crack down on the proliferation of commercial sandwich boards and other intrusions on city pavements, nothing appears to have happened.

Indeed the busier and narrower the pavement, the more brazenly obstructive is the illicitly placed commercial messaging. Dame Street and Lower Baggot Street are good examples of this public space takeover, including by restaurants, pubs, banks and language schools. Unimportant, you might say. Except for pedestrians, those with impaired sight, pram pushers, the infirm, etc.

What happened to make the council get cold feet – accusations of anti-business sentiment (God forbid), fears that it might choke off the tourist trade, or the ever reliable arresting influences of bureaucratic sloth and the law’s delay? Would the council care to clarify? – Is mise,

SEAMAS Ó BRAONAIN,

Baile Átha Cliath 6W.