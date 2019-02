Sir, – As a person from the depths of rural Wexford I commend your contributor Tricia Cusack (February 19th) on her love of house gardens.

However, there must be many like me, hopeless at gardening. Not only that, but as an octogenarian I would be unable to cultivate it. Also, I prefer to keep my car off the busy road on which I live. Spare a thought for people like me. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM MURPHY,

Malahide, Co Dublin.