Patronage and schools

Sir, – According to Fr D Vincent Twomey (Letters, January 24th), parents delegated their responsibility to “the churches (or to other educational bodies)”.

When precisely did this act of delegation take place? Would it not be more accurate to say that the State outsources its Constitutional obligation to provide for primary education to private bodies, over 90 per cent of which are Catholic? This virtual monopolisation, which is an aberration by international standards, is the root of the issue.

Fr Twomey says that he is acutely aware that article 42.1 of the Constitution is equally applicable to parents and children of minority faiths and none. How does he reconcile this with such monopolisation by Catholic bodies which do not provide for an effective opt-out from unwanted faith formation?

Fr Twomey says that non-Christian parents “are happy to send their children to church-run schools”. They often have no choice. Why does he think that he can speak for these parents? Acquiescence should not be confused with support. If there were a referendum, does he really think voters would vote for maintenance of the status quo?

Educate Together schools are heavily oversubscribed wherever they open.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has said that the situation is untenable, that it does not reflect the realities of the times and that there is “a stubborn reluctance within the church” regarding divestment. – Yours, etc,

ROB SADLIER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.