Sir, – The Patient Safety (Licensing) Bill, currently before the Oireachtas, sets out a licensing framework for hospitals and other services not already included in other licensing-type legislation. The document provides definitions for hospitals, health services and a licensed provider.

There is, however, no definition of a “patient” provided in the Bill.

The Bill requires licensed providers to prepare patient safety statements. When the definition of a “patient” is open to interpretation, there can be no standardisation.

Was this omission deliberate or accidental? – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE

FLOOD, PhD MPSI

Kilcock,

Co Kildare.