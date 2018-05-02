Paternalism and healthcare

Sir, – A guide to avoiding paternalism in Irish healthcare (or in any sphere).

1) Women are women, not ladies or girls. (This point has has wide application. Boys or gentlemen, anyone?)

2) Women are autonomous adults and are entitled to information about their own health.

3) Women are autonomous adults – give them information about their own health.

4) Not everyone studied medicine, so spend time giving people clear information. If you are clever enough to understand the information, then you are clever enough to explain it properly too.

Following those steps would be a good start. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE McCARTHY,

Rialto,

Dublin 8.