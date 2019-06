Sir, – A pithy remark can often act as a barometer for a socio-cultural shift in a society. An example comes not from the opinion or editorial sections but from the perhaps unlikely pages of the food section (Magazine, June 8th). “Pasta is a beautiful thing”, the author proclaims, and then adds, apparently without irony, “but I really only eat it in Italy”.

The good times must definitely be back! – Yours, etc,

DAVID KELLEHER,

Dublin 9.