Past tense

Sir, – Stephen Collins welcomes the increase in mutual understanding between Ireland and the UK but cautions against misreading the struggle for independence 100 years ago (“Decade of commemorations stoking cult of violence”, Opinion & Analysis, December 4th).

On December 1st, the Financial Times – the UK’s premier newspaper of record – published a letter which claimed that “Independence was granted to Ireland in 1947”.

There has been no correction.

As your columnist concludes, warped versions of history are dangerous. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.