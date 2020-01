A chara, – According to a tweet by the Taoiseach, we should be “mature enough as a State to acknowledge all aspects of our past”.

I wonder why, in that case, the “list of leaders” section on Fine Gael’s website is missing the party’s head from 1933 to 1934, one Eoin O’Duffy? – Is mise,

DAVID MULLEN,

Borris,

Co Carlow.