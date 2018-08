Sir, – Everyone said, “Apply months before you are travelling as there is such a backlog!” I applied online for my passport (easy, quick and straightforward) at 4pm on Sunday, August 5th. It arrived in this morning’s post (Wednesday, August 8th) at 7am (Monday was a bank holiday!).

Congratulations to the Passport Office for a most efficient service. Now, can it do anything about the photo! – Yours, etc,

CAROLE NEALON,

Bray, Co Wicklow.