Pass the parcel

Sir, – I have just collected a parcel from my local sorting office deemed undeliverable by An Post due to an incomplete address. The parcel was clearly labelled with the address that has served us well for over 40 years, now enhanced with our correct Eircode.

On inquiring as to how the address could be more complete, pointing specifically to the Eircode, I was informed that drivers on the road do not have access to Eircode information.

Where else would they need it? – Yours, etc,

TERESA DOWLING,

Blackrock,

Cork.