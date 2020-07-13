Paschal Donohoe and the Eurogroup

Sir, – I am delighted that Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the Eurogroup of finance ministers of the euro zone (News, July 9th).

He is one of the most intelligent and hardworking Ministers in the Dáil. When interviewed, he answers all questions clearly, courteously and with good humour, and I often felt he did not get the recognition he really deserves.

Good luck to him in his appointment.

He will be a great representative of this country. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.