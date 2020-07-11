Paschal Donohoe and the Eurogroup

Sir, – It is deeply troubling for the future of European integration that Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the Eurogroup of finance ministers (“Paschal Donohoe elected president of key euro-zone body”, News, July 10th). His championing and facilitation of absolutely massive tax avoidance by multinationals in Ireland, at the expense of many poorer countries, indicates an acceptance at the heart of Europe of greed-driven liberal capitalism. These forces operate to their own agenda, are not easily regulated and now have a new cheerleader in an influential post at the heart of Europe. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONNOLLY,

Cavan.

Sir, – A seat on the UN Security Council and Pascal Donohoe elected president of the Eurogroup. What positive news for Ireland. Surely all we need now is to win the Eurovision for the hat-trick. – Yours, etc,

HENRY CRUISE,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.