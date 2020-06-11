Parking bikes

Sir, – My son has just returned to his community employment scheme job in the city centre. As a fit, civic-minded young man he has opted to cycle, leaving scarce public transport seats for those who need them. He has been obliged to park his bike on the public street where it is very vulnerable to theft. If his bike is stolen he will be depending on the bus or face a 45-minute walk to work. In the absence of safe bike parking facilities, and given the current emergency, could employers not be “requested” to facilitate their employees by allowing a small number of bikes to be kept safely on the premises, where possible. – Yours, etc,

EVELYN MADIGAN,

Dublin 6W.