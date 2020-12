Sir, – Please tell Ross O’Carroll-Kelly (Magazine, December 5th) that no parking is permitted on the Vico Road these days. This is to deter dry-robers from descending on Whiterock beach. Also, if driving through Dalkey, a Nissan Micra has a better chance than a BMW of emerging unscathed on Castle Street’s restored medieval carriageway. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT ASHMORE,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.