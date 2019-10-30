Park should be a national treasure

Sir, – St Anne’s Park is situated in North Dublin across from Dublin Bay. The Unesco biosphere reserve sits opposite this park in the bay and is one of two biospheres in Ireland – the other one being in Killarney. The park has recently been named among the world’s top five Green Flag award parks (Sarah Burns, Home News, October 26th).

This Green Flag Award is an international benchmarking standard. We should be proud of this award and respect its significance.

We all have a responsibility to ensure that the park remains a green space free from any housing development.

The park and its environs is and should be a national treasure, and remain a park of the people and for the people. With climate change a constant, the park surely provides a valuable green lung to our city and its people. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA O’DOHERTY,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.