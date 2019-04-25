Sir, – I note Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty’s recent comments regarding fathers staying at home and taking advantage of the Government’s proposed new legislation for parental leave.

I’d be curious to see her and any other woman’s reaction were a male Minister to come out to the media and make similar comments about a woman’s so-called place in the home.

In addition, it is simply none of her business how families run their households. – Yours, etc,

PETER WHITE,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.