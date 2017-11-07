Paradise Papers and taxing questions

Sir, – So Queen Elizabeth invests funds in the Cayman Islands perhaps to avoid paying taxes to the crown? Taxes truly are for little people! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.

Sir, – The U2 frontman has every right to invest in property via an offshore company (Home News, November 6th). But can such an investment be regarded as pro bono publico? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Hardly a huge surprise to learn that many of our world’s big business and political leaders are heavily involved in offshore investments, but the news that some of the great and good of our world such as Bono and the Queen of England are also involved is shattering. Should we expect early abdications from both thrones? – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Simon Coveney omits from his opinion piece the vast amounts of profits made by multinational corporations in north Africa, funnelled through Ireland to avoid paying tax in those poor countries (“Challenges for Africa and Europe deeply interconnected”, Opinion & Analysis, November 6th). In time, we will have to face up to our deep shame for facilitating this. International legislation to impose retrospective compensation should be called for. Perhaps by Simon Coveney. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONNOLLY,

Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.