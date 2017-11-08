Paradise Papers and taxation

Sir, – At what stage in the accumulation of wealth does a company or individual descend into ethical chaos – €1 million, €100 million, €10 billion? Should a warning be printed on bank notes, “Possession of too many of these will destroy your moral compass”?

I enjoy my sophisticated, elegant electronic devices, but when the time comes to replace them, I may need to include some ethical considerations along with appreciation of their beauty and performance. – Yours, etc,

CONSTANCE MacHUGH,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I suspect that high net-worth individuals use offshore banking for several reasons but I think it fair to assume that trying to be very tax efficient has to be a very high priority. Could our Department of Finance write some legislation that gives high net-worth individuals tax breaks on funds invested directly in social housing?

I suggest making the rich richer is a lesser evil than having a chronic housing shortage because of lack of financing to build social housing.

Money itself will not sort out the chronic housing shortage but this problem cannot be resolved without money.

Maybe the above suggestion could bring a little peace and a little paradise to the less fortunate in our society. – Yours, etc,

HENRY COUNIHAN,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Paradise? There’s nothing heavenly about tax avoidance! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.