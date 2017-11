A chara, – Perhaps media outlets could start to laud civic contribution over wealth and publish the top 100 taxpayers as opposed to the top 100 rich lists. – Is mise,

SARAH GLENNANE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I wonder if the point of all these revelations about tax havens is to embarrass certain extremely rich people? I can see one flaw. Are they actually capable of embarrassment? – Yours, etc,

MARY O’DWYER,

Dublin 8.