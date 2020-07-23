Paperwork and ‘the zen of hens’

Sir, – I refer to the article “The zen of hens: how poultry can help in a pandemic” (July 18th). I would like to bring to your attention that all poultry owners are legally required to register their premises with the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine even if they only have one or two birds.

There is no fee for registration and it can be done online or by contacting a local regional veterinary office of the department to obtain a poultry registration form (PR1).

Following successful registration, a flock number will be issued which allows a poultry owner to keep poultry on the premises.

The department also provides biosecurity advice to help prevent outbreaks of exotic diseases such as avian influenza (bird flu) and information leaflets can be viewed and downloaded from the department website. Registered poultry owners can sign up to a text-alert service which allows the department to communicate with them in the event of poultry disease outbreaks.

Further information including avian influenza disease factsheets and prevention advice, types of birds which are required to be registered, links to online registration, and the poultry registration application form can be found on the department website. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN DOWLING,

Press Officer,

Department of

Agriculture Food

and the Marine,

Agriculture House,

Kildare Street.

Dublin 2.