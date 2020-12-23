Paint the town green

Sir, – May I thank Miriam Lord (December 19th) for the wonderful reproduction of the Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan’s painting of sunrise over Croagh Patrick. She informed us he has used it as the image on his Christmas card to friends.

As a traditional site of penitential pilgrimage, it could be very fitting as a symbol of the environmental atonement Mr Ryan and his colleagues will be asking of us in the coming years.

On the facing page in a detailed interview with Harry McGee, the Minister outlined ambitious – but very necessary – targets and plans for the decade ahead. Here’s hoping Saint Patrick answers his and the country’s prayers for the miracle we’ll need to succeed! – Yours, etc,

CATHAL KERRIGAN,

Cork.