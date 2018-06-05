Oysters by the ‘Tunns’

Sir, – Driving back from Greencastle to Shroove recently, I noticed a series of rectangular-shaped objects sitting on the “Tunns”, which is the local name for sandbanks which form and re-form timelessly in the shipping channel leading into the Foyle. I then read Frank McNally’s entertaining article on oyster-farming in the Foyle Estuary (May 26th).

Whether there is a connection or not, I do not know. Perhaps other readers could clarify. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN STEWART,

Shroove,

Inishowen,

Co Donegal.