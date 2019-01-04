Sir, – As a cyclist, I am pleased to see that the cycle-passing overtaking distance law has been abandoned (“New law on drivers overtaking cyclists abandoned”, News, January 2nd).

It is not practical given the width of many Dublin roads, and if implemented aggressively, would slow traffic, aggravating motorists further.

There is enough bad feeling between cyclists and motorists without adding this to the mix, and there is no point in passing laws that no-one plans to enforce.

Motorists will have to use their judgement when passing cyclists, assuming they notice them at all. For their part, cyclists should ensure they are properly lit at night and not make crazy moves through traffic. – Yours, etc,

JAMES MAHON,

Dublin 11.