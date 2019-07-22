Overseas votes and consequences

Sir, – The people who vote in Irish elections have to live with the consequences of their choice. To allow the Irish abroad, however well informed they may be, to vote when they do not have to live with that decision, is unwise. – Yours, etc,

MARY

O’REILLY,

London.

Sir, – Like Paul Doyle (Letters, July 19th), I wonder why the franchise should be extended to non-resident Irish citizens, when many non-naturalised long-term residents are frequently denied a vote in the country they call home.

Surely the voices of those directly affected by electoral consequences should be heard ahead of those separated by geography, be such separation the result of choice or circumstance. – Yours, etc,

FIONNUALA

WALSH,

Galway.