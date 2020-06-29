Overseas travel and Covid-19

Sir, – I note with interest the comments of the chief medical officer regarding the dangers of foreign travel in the current pandemic (“Overseas travel is a major Covid-19 threat, says Holohan”, News, June 27th).

Surely if it is the opinion of our chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan that foreign travel is not recommended then the Government should ban the same until it is safe to do so? – Yours, etc,

NIALL McLAUGHLIN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Listen to Dr Tony Holohan and not the airlines. – Yours, etc,

SHAUN R McCANN,

(Professor Emeritus

of Haematology

and Academic Medicine, Trinity College Dublin),

Dublin 8.