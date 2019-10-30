Sir, – Chris O’Malley writes well (“The future of Lyric FM”, October 7th) on the reasons for keeping RTÉ’s Lyric FM. In making the decision this week I hope that RTÉ management, if needs be, will explore all potential funding options.

Like many Irish abroad, I have Lyric on constantly at home as it is peerless, serene radio.

I would be more than happy to set up an “Overseas friends of Lyric FM” fund for people in my position to donate the equivalent of a licence fee. – Yours, etc,

BARRY BRENDAN CAHILL,

London,

United Kingdom.