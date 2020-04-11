Over-70s under ‘house arrest’

Sir, – While supporting the overall measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, I would suggest a tweaking of the ban on over-70s leaving their houses.

As things stand they are effectively under house arrest. They cannot leave their houses, not even on a lead!

Regular exercise is important for all age groups. To avoid contact with youngsters under-70, perhaps there could be a designated “happy hour”, when the old folks can be released into the wild? – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

Navan,

Dublin 7.