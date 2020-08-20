Over-70s driving licence renewal

Sir, – I wish to highlight a difficulty experienced by older people in the present pandemic. It concerns the renewal of their driving licence.

I appreciate the current concessions for over-70s renewal (no medical cert required, etc). But I do not understand why we are excluded from the convenience of online renewal.

Obviously the National Driver Licence Service centres are under great pressure at the moment. In my case, my licence expires on September 16th and the only booking I could get at my local (Leopardstown) centre was a month away, just after my expiry date. I normally went conveniently to NDLS by Luas, but now we are being told not to use public transport.

Is there any good reason for denying us the option to renew online. Is this just ageism? – Yours, etc,

