Outdoor urban swimming pools

A chara, – Louis O’Flaherty’s suggestion (Letters, April 20th) that “we should not rule out the possibility of opening a public lido” in Dublin, based on the relative popularity of previous outdoor swimming pools on the river Tolka, has much merit.

A campaign in Limerick City to reopen the Corbally Baths has strong local support and Limerick City and County Council have begun the process of identifying the feasibility of such a reopening.

A similar campaign to establish a public lido in the city is gaining support in Cork but unfortunately the site of the original Lee Baths, which closed in 1986, is no longer available, as the Kingsley Hotel was built there.

A growing number of swimmers support and welcome these developments. – Is mise,

GREG SCANLON,

Shannon,

Co Clare.