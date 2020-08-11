Outdoor dining

Sir, – Every week since lockdown was lifted, I’ve ventured out for a meal. Recently, in balmy Spanish-like conditions in the capital, I booked a table in a restaurant on a street off Grafton Street and was offered a table outdoors. This was ideal until a series of people (at least six) looking for money appeared. Unlike in Spain, they were not even selling anything, and the restaurant owners seemed at a loss as to how to deal with this. With evidence of more outdoor seating being planned on the street, I’m wondering how these unwelcome visitors will be managed? – Yours, etc,

AIDEEN LAWLOR,

Marino, Dublin 3.