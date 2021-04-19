Outdoor activities and science

Sir, – It was interesting to hear the Taoiseach say he expects this pandemic “won’t end with one big bang”. I agree with him and although vaccines may make the virus more manageable, I expect we will be living with it for some time.

If so, it would be good to see the science or what we know about this virus being consistently and logically applied in how we go about our lives. For example, science has told us that this virus is hard to spread outdoors.

You would expect the levels of restrictions related to outdoor activities would be adjusted to reflect this.

However, I do not believe this is yet the case.

I hope that in future science will be used to ease and minimise lockdowns in a manner consistent with the way it has been used to justify them. – Yours, etc,

ALAN MAHON,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.