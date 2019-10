Sir, – Michael Seaver in his article on choreographer Oona Doherty explains to us that “toxic masculinity” can be tackled through dance (“Fluid explorations of gender and identity”, Arts & Ideas, October 23rd).

As an ageing member of the toxic sex, what dances, moves or choreography will help to rid me of this poisonous affliction? – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’LOUGHLIN,

Naas, Co Kildare.