Our priorities are skewed

A chara, – There is a large Heineken clock outside a well-known pub in Terenure in Dublin. It’s been there for the last week. It is digitally counting the days, the hours, the minutes and seconds until the pub reopens again. There is no similar clock outside my English language school or outside any live music venue or theatre. Nor is there any clock outside our public libraries counting down to the day that we will be permitted to visit them for more than the currently prescribed 20 minutes. So, half an hour of study in the library, attending a theatre or music event or teaching the past simple are still deemed too dangerous whereas being in a pub until closing time is okay. Drinking is being give precedence over adult education, music and drama and reading in a library. Our priorities are so skewed. It would almost drive you to drink! – Is mise,

BILLY Ó HANLUAIN,

Kimmage,

Dublin 12.