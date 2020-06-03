Ornate columns

Sir, – Covid-19 appears to be having a particular effect on certain Irish Times columnists. One columnist has taken to comparing Covid-19 to the Taliban (Fintan O’Toole, “Coronavirus is like the Taliban – it hates art”, Opinion & Analysis, June 2nd), while another has created his own word (“pandession”) to describe the economic disruption that will follow on from the virus (David McWilliams, “Ignore the austerity ‘jihadis’. Here’s an alternative economic strategy”, Opinion & Analysis, May 30th).

Maybe it’s time for The Irish Times to follow RTÉ’s policy of giving their major stars the summer off, in order to rest both their bodies and minds. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS OONAN,

Killester, Dublin 5.