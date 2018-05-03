Orchestras, culture and education

Sir, – The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras welcomes the commitment expressed by the Government to secure the futures of the National Symphony Orchestra and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. While the report into the future of the orchestras does not acknowledge the possibility of both orchestras remaining within RTÉ on a mixed-funding model, nevertheless it is clear that provision of both orchestras should continue for the cultural benefit of the State. Further consultation is necessary before a final plan is produced and it is clear that this needs to be a multistakeholder process. In particular, the roles of amateur and youth orchestras as part of a national fabric of provision for participation at various levels need to be considered. We need to deliver financial security to the RTÉ orchestras to allow them to re-establish themselves and plan with vision. This will ensure better value for taxpayers and artistic and educational outcomes for all in the long run.

The report’s narrow focus on professionally produced orchestral music for consumption in a variety of media does not recognise the fact that the RTÉ orchestras have had a far greater effect on the development of music in Ireland than just performing concerts and making recordings. We would wish to see them form part of an ever-growing fabric of participation, performance and attendance throughout the country, not simply as providers of concerts and education projects. The orchestras are currently underfunded and unstable and bringing them back up to full strength needs to begin immediately and not wait on potential changes in legislation that might see the orchestras operating under separate governance. – Yours, etc,

ALLIN GRAY,

Executive Director,

Irish Association

of Youth Orchestras.

Cork.